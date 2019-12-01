Marriage licenses filed in the Angelina County Clerk’s Office:

■ Otis S. Davis, 77, and Carolyn Wood Johnson, 82

■ Matthew Daniel Hancock, 19, and Jilene Danae Bartel, 19

■ JP Grant, 41, and Ericka Shaunti McAllister, 39

■ Joel Abraham Lopez, 29, and Nidia Carolina Luna, 32

■ Adrian Shane Renfro, 34, and Ashton Nicole Harlan, 25

■ Cody Emler Estes Horne, 18, and Jane Marie Elise Davis, 19

■ George Matthew Steveson, 36, and Maegan Broke Lawson, 34

■ Roberto Cedillo, 30, and Ruby Isela Hernandez, 28

Divorces filed in Angelina County District Clerk’s Office:

■ Danielle Nicole Billingsley and Daryl Thomas Billingsley

■ Shelbie Goodwin and William Goodwin

■ Ashley Nicole Matchett and Bradley Dale Matchett

■ Maria Esther Smith and George Wayne Smith Sr.

■ Matthew Ballard and Misty Ballard

■ Woodie Dewayne Taylor and Jokitha Shantee Oliphant

■ Charles Kirby Stewart Jr. and Bambi Jo Stewart

■ Clinton Rawlinson and Veronica Morehart

■ Courtnie Brieanna Marrero-Olivares and Cirenio Olivares

■ Torry Trotti and Rikki Trotti

Lawsuits filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:

■ Southland Federal Credit Union vs. Alyssa M. Diaz

■ Southland Federal Credit Union vs. Jose M. Flores Jr., Lizeth Flores

■ Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC vs. Zandrick morrow

■ The State of Texas vs. Martin Tamez III, principal, and Shanna Glawson DBA Ace Bail Bonds, surety

■ Jonathan David Curbow vs. The State of Texas

■ Genco Federal Credit Union vs. Christi Poland Stage and Robert Allen Stage

■ Genco Federal Credit Union vs. Uriel Tinajero and Diana Nunez Tinajero

■ Genco Federal Credit Union vs. Stephen Ray Young

■ Investment Retrievers Inc. vs. Regions Bank, Garnishee, and Robert K. Havard aka Robert Kendall Havard

■ Discover Bank vs. Elizabeth Lopez

■ Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC vs. A&G Commercial Trucking Inc.

■ Angela Nerren vs. The State of Texas

■ Crown Asset Management, LLC assignee of Santander Consumer USA Inc. vs. Maolenin Martinez

Lawsuits filed in Angelina County district courts:

■ Antoinette Fitzpatrick vs Jaime Hiel Esquivel

■ Morticians’ Choice LLC vs Rosalind Humphrey and Monica Humphrey Newman

Dispositions filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:

■ Kedraylen Reyshawn Brumley, possession of marijuana, 180 days probation, deferred

■ Jennifer W. Burns, accident involving damage to vehicle, dismissed; driving while intoxicated, six days jail, two years probation

■ Larry Vernon Carswell, criminal trespass, 10 days jail, convicted

■ Norshedric Lashae Carter, assault, one year probation, deferred

■ Daniel Everett Dungan, driving while intoxicated, one year probation

■ Garcia Oscar, disregarding traffic control lights, 90 days probation, deferred

■ Heather Hayes, assault/family violence, dismissed

■ Lashe Danee Heard, possession of marijuana, 180 days probation, deferred

■ Devante Lakeith Hulett, 60 days jail, convicted

■ Rtabious Mortele Jackson, possession of a controlled substance, one year probation, deferred

■ Marquise Jerone Lightsey, criminal trespass, 10 days jail, convicted

■ Rickey Olynn Menefee Jr., disorderly conduct, 90 days probation, deferred

■ Hiram Heath Murray, driving while license invalid, bail jumping and failure to appear, 10 days jail, convicted

■ Dwight Anthony Parker, disregarding traffic control lights, 120 days probation, deferred

■ Kimberly Latrice Parker, evading arrest, 30 days jail, convicted

■ Kelli Renee Pettey, driving while intoxicated, three days jail, 18 months probation, convicted