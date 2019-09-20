Angelina College’s Visual and Performing Arts will host “Counting Grids,” an exhibition of works by Neal Cox, an art instructor at Stephen F. Austin State University.
The exhibition runs Oct. 1-31 at the Angelina Center for the Arts gallery on campus. An artist’s reception is set for 6:30 p.m. Oct. 1 in the ACA foyer.
Cox, a native of Provo, Utah, earned his Bachelor of Arts in printmaking from Brigham Young University. He was awarded his Master of Fine Arts. in printmaking in 2004 from the University of Texas-San Antonio. He served nearly three years with the UTSA Collaborative Editions program.
Cox’s has taught drawing and printmaking at the Majestic Ranch Arts Foundation in Boerne; he has also crafted his work abroad with the Santa Reparata International School of Art in Florence, Italy.
There is no charge for admission to either the exhibition or reception.
For more information, contact Le’Anne Alexander at lalexander@angelina.edu.
