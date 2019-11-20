The Angelina County Sheriff's Office and other agencies are searching for a suspect at Ransom Brown Road and FM 2021.
According to ACSO Capt. Alton Lenderman, authorities are on the lookout Nathan Lamar, who is a suspect in multiple vehicle thefts. Lamar has reportedly been seen holding a rifle.
Scanner traffic indicates Lamar is wearing a red flannel, white t-shirt and blue jeans. He has blond hair and facial hair, they said. ACSO advises that he is armed and dangerous. Those who see him should not approach, and instead contact the authorities.
One witness on the scene said they found a subject matching Lamar's description in their yard at 8:30 a.m. while they were out feeding their dogs. They confronted him and told him he needed to get off their property.
“I said, ‘Who in the (expletive) are you and what are you doing on my property?’” the witness said. “And he said, ‘Well me and my brother were in a wreck and cops took him to jail and I need a ride to my grandma’s house.’”
The witness denied the man's request but did get him a glass of water when he asked. They told the suspect he had better start walking toward his grandma’s house and see if a driver would pick him up.
“As soon as he got right past that pole he jumped the fence and immediately began running into the woods,” the witness said.
The witness then went to look in their shed which the suspect had been near and found a duffel bag with a hoodie and several random items, they said. The witness said she called the police and gave the duffel bag to them when they arrived.
In addition to ACSO the Lufkin Police Special Response Team responded to the area.
Details on the search and suspect are scarce at this time. The Lufkin Daily News will update the story as more information is released.
