Hello everyone from your Tax Office. Hopefully you are doing well and blessed. We survived the January tax collections and we want to thank our citizens for being so nice, friendly and cooperative while parting with your hard-earned money.
I have two things I want to address this month. The first thing is, early voting begins Tuesday. Early voting lasts two weeks. We will have locations at the annex building, as usual, and the other three locations. This year, all of the early voting locations must be open the same business days.
At the main location, the hours will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with extended hours until 7 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 24-25.
In addition to those hours, early voting will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at the main location.
The three other early voting locations will be at the Diboll City Hall, the Huntington Civic Center, and the Old Zavalla City Hall. The hours for all three locations will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Please take the time to exercise your right to vote. There is no more apparent place where your vote counts than right here in Angelina County. We have three contested races in the Republican primary: the sheriff, constable Precinct 2 and commissioner Precinct 1. Your votes determine how our county will be represented on your behalf.
The second thing I want to talk about, again, is taking care when purchasing a vehicle from another individual. Just recently, we had another person in our county purchase a stolen vehicle. Please follow this advice in purchasing a vehicle from another person, in or out of our county.
Make sure the individual has a negotiable title. Make sure that title is in that person’s name. Ask to see the title and the seller’s ID. A legitimate seller should not be hesitant to show you this information.
Whenever possible, ask the seller to accompany you to the Tax Office to transfer the title. That way, if there are any problems with the title, you can get it taken care of before you actually pay your money. If you do not take these steps to protect yourself, you might find yourself buying a vehicle you cannot legally own or register.
If the title is in the name of someone other than the person who sold it, you cannot get the title transferred without running down the owner on the title. If the vehicle is stolen, you lose not only the vehicle, but also your money.
If you have questions or want more guidance, please come into our office and ask our experienced staff to look things over for you. Mainly, the problem occurs when purchasing a vehicle over the internet. Remember, if it seems too good a deal to be real, it probably is.
Stay blessed and healthy. Until next time.
