“I think I’m ready for another baby now.”
Whoa, Nelly. Hang on just a danged minute.
My wife hit me with those words at the end of the very summer we’d delivered three of our kids to their respective colleges. Our other kid had already gotten married, so we’d said our goodbyes way before then.
We’d made it. We’d gotten our children grown and out of the house.
Not a month later, my lady’s hitting me up with her “another baby” quote?
I’m pretty sure I peed. A lot.
“A b-b-b-baby?” I couldn’t even conceive of the idea of conceiving at my age. I was already anticipating a quiet house and more room. Now she wanted to add another little food-sucker — at our age?
“A puppy,” she explained. “I think I’d like a puppy now.”
Good God, woman. Say “puppy.” I’ll buy you 100 of ‘em if it’ll keep us out of the baby-making stage at this age.
Just months before, we’d lost our big dog. Luke was my boy. He was big, hairy and slobbery — just like me. We spent many a morning on the back porch drinking coffee. Yes, he drank coffee. I’d leave him a tiny bit in the bottom of my coffee mug, and he lapped it up almost as quickly and as needily as I did every morning. Our girls once saw him trying to cram his big snout inside my regular coffee mug, so they bought me several mugs with larger mouths — just for Luke. I still have those.
Then we lost the big guy. His old heart finally gave out, and we had to have him put to sleep. I don’t cry much, but I blubbered like a baby on the floor of the vet’s office as Luke faded into his last nap while lying in our laps.
So that summer meant both saying goodbye to our kids and to our family dog. That’s a lot of trauma for one little family.
Once the kids were safely delivered to their various locations, my wife realized she was going to be alone more often than not. I work a lot of evenings and weekends. She wasn’t too excited about spending that much time by herself. Thus, the “baby” idea.
We searched the papers for available pups. We saw a Facebook post about a dog at the local animal shelter, and Susie talked me into setting up a meeting.
The dog was beautiful. Scruffy and lovable, she climbed into my lap as if we’d known each other forever. I went back home and reported to my wife. She asked me to go back the next day with the adoption fees.
Someone beat me to it. I got there mere moments after an elderly widow had fallen in love and adopted the very same little girl I was about to take home.
Great. Now, not only has my wife had to deal with all our other “losses,” she’s gotta add a slow-moving husband’s failure to her list.
We scanned ads in the papers before finding one offering “Schnoodle” pups. Shnoodle? Sounds like something I’d eat with crackers. We Googled pics, and my bride grew excited. Those were some cute little suckers.
I called the number and made an appointment for that very same day. We drove to Nacogdoches, and the folks there brought out a small litter of dogs. Those were actual dogs. They jumped, they played and a couple of the males tried to hump my leg. You know. Real dog stuff. I thought for sure we’d found Susie’s new “baby.”
Nope. She asked the lady if they had any more, and before I realized what was happening, Susie was holding the runt of the litter. Dude. This thing looked pathetic. It weighed less than two pounds. It had health issues. Its hair looked as if it were falling out all over. The biggest things on it were its ears. It looked like a tiny, balding donkey.
Surely not, I thought. Not this thing. I thought we were here to get a dog.
Did I mention my wife is a school nurse? One of those people whose calling in life is to nurture all sickly things?
That’s how we ended up driving home with Kate, the litter reject. We stopped at a pet store and bought a bed for the scrawny little beast. I’m still laughing. Dog has slept with us every single night since her adoption. She’s small, but she’ll fight me every night for a blanket.
Susie got her baby. I got a sort-of dog. Kate’s a baby with her mama, but she fights with me. She’s been a family member since the very first day. Schnoodle? Whatever. She’s an American Biscuit Hound.
This week celebrated National Dog Day, according to my social media feed. As an avowed dog lover, I personally think every day is Dog Day, especially for those of us lucky enough to have had those gifts in our lives.
Throughout my childhood and into every aspect of my adult days, there have been dogs. When I was a boy, we had Hobo, a German Shepherd our family found as a pup stranded on railroad tracks. (What else were they going to name her?) Pepper, the little terrier that traveled from Texas to Tennessee with us and who spent many a night listening to me pour out my young heart’s troubles. Odie (named for the dog in Garfield), the dog I found at a shelter in Hawaii. Odie loved me so much she fought her little self through Pacific waves because she thought I was drowning. That’s how she learned to ride my surfboard.
When our kids got married, they got their own dogs, so now I have “grand-pups.” One of my biggest treats is running by on Friday afternoons to pick up Hallie, our kids’ Miniature Schnauzer. Nobody’s ever greeted me like Hallie does on our “Rescue” days. She even knows the word “Pop Pop.” I wish I could round up all my grand-dogs on days like that.
So many other dogs, and each one has left a lasting imprint on my heart and soul.
There’s nothing like a dog. Their lack of a concept of time means they’ll react the same way every time we walk through the door, whether we’ve been gone all day or for just five minutes. Those wagging tails should be mandatory equipment for every human.
There’s no denying a dog’s happiness. There’s nothing fake about them. The same can’t be said for every human. Dogs don’t do fake smiles. Such loyalty is scarce among the human race.
I once read something about a little boy whose dog had died. While the adults grieved the fact dogs live shorter lives than humans, the little boy had the answer.
“People are born so that they can learn how to live a good life — like loving everybody all the time and being nice, right?” the boy said.
“Well, dogs already know how to do that, so they don’t have to stay for as long as we do.”
Happy Dog Day — every day.
