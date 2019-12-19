A Lufkin woman is calling for the community to come together to help with a Christmas Eve meal for Lufkin’s hungry.
In the Spirit of Christmas, a small organization that Mikala Allen has started among friends and family, has been compiling food, coats and gift bags filled with basic necessities and Christmas candy. The organization hopes to give it all away on Christmas Eve while bringing the Lufkin community together, she said.
There will also be plenty of free soup and cookies for anyone who is hungry, she said.
“I wanted to give back,” she said. “I think people, for the most part, have to fit into boxes to get help with no strings attached. I wanted people who need help to come and know they fit in with everyone else and there will be no judgment, no boxes and no strings attached.”
While the rate of food insecurity is declining in Angelina County, the 2019 Feeding America’s Map the Meal Gap report shows that nearly one in five residents face food insecurity despite the fact that the average meal cost in the county is $2.94
Using data collected from 2017, the 2019 report shows that 18.9% of the county’s residents and 25.3% of the county’s children faced it. Overall, 65% live below the SNAP threshold, 32% live above the threshold and 4% live at the threshold, the report states.
“There is not a better time to give, unconditionally, without conditions,” Allen said. “This is the best time to just spend one day to come and just exist together as a community.”
The group will be in the Whataburger parking lot by Walmart from 3-5 p.m.
They will accept coat donations until Dec. 20 because Allen needs time to make sure all the coat donations are clean and ready to be worn. The organization will accept any food or gift bag donation until Dec. 23.
