September brings a lot of exciting events and activities throughout the community. We are looking forward to some fall fun, and hopefully some cooler weather.
Sept. 14 will kick-off the Texas State Forest Festival with the Texas State Forest Festival parade at 10 a.m. in downtown Lufkin. Later that evening, stick around downtown for The Hot Club of Cowtown performing at The Pines Theater at 7 p.m.
This Western swing-gypsy jazz trio has traveled the world bringing their own brand of magical chemistry to audiences far and wide. Come be inspired by The Hot Club of Cowtown’s unique twist on traditional tunes and western swing. Tap your boots along to the music. Tickets can be purchased online at thepineslufkin.com, or by calling 633-5454.
The Texas State Forest Festival will be Sept. 18-22. Don’t miss out on all of the fun the annual festival has to offer. From competitions, live entertainment, shows and the carnival, there is something for everyone to enjoy. Plus, don’t forget all of the fried goodies.
For more information about the Texas State Forest Festival, give the Chamber a call at 634-6644.
On Sept. 21, join us in downtown Lufkin for our third Saturday of the month fun. This month, First StrEAT Feast will be joined by our quarterly event, Main Street Market Days, from 4-8 p.m. Enjoy an evening in downtown Lufkin and get your dinner from a food truck.
During First StrEAT Feast, food trucks will line the block in front of The Pines Theater, giving guests a chance to taste different treats from some of our favorite Lufkin food trucks. Main Street Market Days will host all kinds of vendors, boutiques and more. What could be better than shopping and eating? For questions, or if you would like to set-up a food truck or be a vendor, call 633-0349.
On Sept. 28, join us for Heritage Festival in the Pitser Garrison Convention Center plaza from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. We will have live cultural entertainment, food trucks featuring different cuisines, face painting and bounce houses for the kids. Admission is free, so come join us for some community fun. For questions, call 633-0349.
If you have not gotten your tickets to the ninth annual Lufkin’s Bistro on Oct. 5, don’t wait because we only have about 100 tickets left. Call 633-0349 to reserve yours today.
Tickets for our Farm Feast will go on sale Sept. 9. Farm Feast will be held Oct. 29 at the Angelina County Farmers Market starting at 6 p.m. We have a delicious five-course farm-to-table meal planned for attendees that will be prepared by 1921 Catering, Tome Catering and Grandough Baking Co.
Tickets are $50 each or $500 for a reserved table of eight. For more information on the upcoming Farm Feast, please call 633-0349.
