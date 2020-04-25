The Lufkin Daily News will be delivering more value to its readers in the weeks ahead.
The newspaper recently changed its business model and publishing schedule, adopting a sharper focus on digital news coverage. The changes were an accelerated response to the impact of COVID-19, the coronavirus pandemic, on the economy.
The most exciting of the upcoming changes is the development of a mobile app that is designed to make accessing the latest news and information faster and easier.
“The traffic to lufkindailynews.com has never been better, and since this pandemic set in our numbers are through the roof,” publisher Keven Todd said. “We recently had a one-week time period where the site served more than 250,000 pageviews, which is absolutely phenomenal for a market this size.”
Todd said that while lufkindailynews.com is a responsive site designed to function well on any device, a mobile app is designed specifically for cellphones and tablets. He said with 70-80% of the site’s traffic coming in via mobile devices, it only makes sense to do everything possible to make the reader experience even better.
“The mobile app will literally make accessing the latest news as easy as the touch of a button once the app is downloaded to your device,” Todd said. “It eliminates the extra step of using a web browser, and the overall reader experience is further enhanced because of its design. There are also push alerts that will notify readers of breaking news instantaneously.”
He said developers are in the final stages of the design phase and that the rollout to the public should be coming in May.
Print editions of the newspaper are now distributed to subscribers and single-copy readers on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. The larger Sunday, or weekend, edition will be available Saturdays. The weekend edition will include additional content, and starting Mother’s Day weekend, Parade magazine will be inside.
“Parade is one of those iconic American brands that’s been a staple in Sunday newspapers from coast to coast for many years. We’re looking forward to bringing this to our readers every week as part of the Sunday package,’’ Todd said.
‘‘On behalf of the circulation department, I want to thank our thousands of loyal subscribers for bearing with us through these recent changes in our delivery schedule,’’ sales & marketing director Jay Gillispie said. ‘‘Change is never easy, but the newspaper must evolve and change with the times. We appreciate our loyal readership adapting right along with us during this unique time in history.’’
In addition, the newspaper has added numerous comics and puzzles under the Fun/TV section of its website. The puzzles can be worked dynamically on a screen or can be downloaded and printed to be worked in a more traditional fashion.
