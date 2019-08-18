The Sowell Reunion
The reunion will take place at 10 a.m. Sept. 21 at the Payne Meeting Room next to the Pineland Library at 106 Timberland Highway in Pineland.
Everyone is encouraged to bring a covered dish and something cool to drink. Please bring your family and friends and have a great time of fellowship and fun. Everyone is welcome to attend. If you know a Sowell or remember playing with one as a child, we hope to see you there.
For more information, contact Barbara Sowell at 903-920-6335, contact on Facebook or email at txmom_1@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.