With the beginning of December, Angelina County is gearing up to full holiday cheer with several events for the whole family.
The city of Lufkin is offering several different events this year. Their biggest attractions are coming during the first week of the month in what they’ve called Christmas in the Pines.
“Christmas in the Pines is a chance for the community to celebrate together,” said Lauren Stacy, recreation superintendent for Lufkin Parks and Recreation. “These are individual organizations that already had successful events who said, how much more successful could we be if we worked together?”
Hopefully, this will build tourism and make this the week to be in Lufkin, Stacy said. There is something for everyone this week, she said.
“That’s community; that’s why I work with Lufkin Parks and Recreation,” Stacy said. “I want to serve the community as a whole. We don’t want to have an event that just serves one crowd. We want to have an event that reaches across neighborhoods and brings everyone together.”
The week will kick off with its annual lighted Christmas Parade at 6:30 p.m. Monday in downtown Lufkin. This year’s theme is a Hollywood Christmas, with parade participants encouraged to add a Christmas spin to their favorite movie.
A slew of events are planned for Saturday including an appearance by Santa Claus, street vendors and food trucks, live performances, a fire truck pull, a “very merry fitmas class” by Changing Lives Dance Center and more.
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Pumping Unit has been relocated to the Municipal Court Building at 222 E. Shepherd Ave. Hudson’s Brandon Belt, a member of the San Francisco Giants, and his family will light Rudolph at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Other events throughout the week include the 64th annual Waffle Bake from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday in the Angelina College cafeteria.
CASA of the Pines will host its annual Christmas Home Tour from 2:30-7 p.m. Thursday with five come-and-go locations in Lufkin. Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite; at the CASA of the Pines office, at 317 E. Shepherd Ave. from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; or at the homes or museum on the day of the tour.
A Texas Country Christmas Concert with entertainment from Parker Vinson, Sam Shupak and Bryan Harkness will be from 6-10 p.m. Friday at the corner of First Street and Shepherd.
The Texas Forestry Museum will host the Santa Claus Express from 6-8 p.m. Friday. Families can drink hot chocolate, decorate sugar cookies, play games and take pictures with Santa Claus for $5 per person. For ticket information, call 632-9535.
First United Methodist Church will host An Evening in Old Bethlehem from 6-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the George H. Henderson Expo Center
The city of Huntington will host two events, including the Christmas tree lighting ceremony at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Centennial Park. The Christmas parade is 12:30-2:30 p.m. Saturday on Fourth Avenue.
Christmas in Huntington is something special, City Manager Bill Stewart said.
“The thing I enjoy most is that people seem to draw together and there is an outpouring of care and concern and compassion for people,” Stewart said. “Everything is very festive, people are very positive. People do things for other people without being noticed.”
An award for the best Christmas Corner will be given during the tree lighting Thursday, as well. Judging is going on Monday and Tuesday, and if a business would still like to participate, they have time to decorate on Monday. For more information, call Amy Mitchell at 676-1392 or Pam Hooten at 635-3306.
For information on creating a booth for the Christmas parade, contact Kristyn Wilkie at 876-4391.
The city of Diboll will host two events during the first week of December. A Lumberjack Christmas celebration will be held from 4-7:30 p.m. Monday at the Diboll ISD Administration Building. Diboll’s Hometown Christmas Festival will be from 3-9 p.m. Saturday in Old Orchard Park.
First Christian Church will host a Drive-Thru Living Nativity from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 8-9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.