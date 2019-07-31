The nonprofit organization Second Helpings is expanding and asking the community to consider becoming volunteers.
Second Helpings is an organization designed to respond to food insecurity in Angelina County by re-purposing extra food that would be discarded by kitchens in school districts. The group then gives the food to individuals and organizations in Angelina County.
Food insecurity is defined as the lack of access to a sufficient quantity of affordable, nutritious food. According to Feeding America, Angelina County has a food insecurity rate of 18.9%, and it would take $8.3 million to meet the need for food.
Second Helpings currently serves Lufkin High School, Lufkin Middle School, Slack Elementary School and Burley Primary School. Since its inception last year, the organization has given out almost 200,000 servings.
“It really makes you look at waste a different way,” secretary Lorelle Coleman said. “It is a blessing to be able to see the organizations and the way it helps them. It not only helps them physically, but it helps them financially, because a lot of those organizations can use money within their budget to do other things that need to be done because they have the food need met.”
Second Helpings and Lufkin ISD are ready to add another campus as soon as they can gather enough volunteers to keep it running smoothly.
“We’ve had a few volunteers who have moved away or had health problems, so we do need a few more volunteers to keep that side of it running like we like it,” Coleman said.
In addition, the Second Helpings team is preparing to launch a second organization to deal with another issue in Angelina County. Second Sacks will be a program that collects food to send home to families over the weekend.
“Our goal has always been to partner with school districts to let students take home their food on the weekends,” Coleman said. “Because of the way we recover the food, in big pans, we take them and freeze them or deliver them to Salvation Army, and they serve out of those pans. Well, that’s too much for a 4-year-old to take home in a bag. So, thanks to partnerships from local churches and foundations and grant money, we are going to purchase non-perishables.”
A team of 10-15 volunteers will meet to fill around 250 sacks with enough food to feed a family of four. Then volunteers will drive the sacks to Herty Primary School, the first campus Second Sacks will work with.
The organization plans on appointing a leadership team to organize operations and volunteers.
The group will host an informational meeting for anyone interested at 5 p.m. Sunday at First Baptist Church in Lufkin. For more information, contact the organization at secondhelpingsofangelina@gmail.com.
