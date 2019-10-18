The three men who saved a group of people after a boat capsized in the Angelina River on New Year’s Eve will be recognized today in Austin by the Texas Department of Public Safety.
“I wanted to make sure that those guys that went into harm’s way to get these people rescued out of the flood waters get the recognition they deserve,” said James Barge, one of the game wardens who also responded to the scene.
Barge said he submitted the names of the trio for the Director’s Citation Award. In turn, he and the other game warden who responded to the scene, Sean Reneau of Nacogdoches County, are being awarded the Directors Life Saving Citation.
Terry Wheeler and Joe Renfro from Hudson jumped into action when they heard a boat had capsized. The third man doesn’t want to have his name published.
A group was camping near the river on New Year’s Eve. As a man was transporting several individuals across the river before dark, the boat capsized. Several were stuck on an island and the man was found in the water.
The three men were on a boat searching for the group by 7 p.m. and by 8 p.m. they and the game wardens had found all but the boat operator. He attempted to swim to shore but was exhausted by the cold and brush.
