As a freshman playing for the Angelina College Roadrunner men’s basketball team in 2017-2018, Travis Henson produced several highlight-worthy plays despite playing a limited role in coming off the bench. His gliding, leaping style of play meshed well with his shooting prowess — he converted nearly 35 percent of his three-point attempts that season, notching a pair of 20-point games against conference opponents.
While missing out on the 2018-2109 Roadrunner campaign, Henson continued to work on his overall development. His efforts have paid off in a big way.
Henson, from Potomac High School in Oxon Hill, Maryland, recently competed in the JUCO Advocate 45 at Eastern Florida State College in Melbourne, Florida. The JA45 is a showcase featuring the top 45 junior college players in the nation. The event drew the attention of more than 150 Division I basketball coaches ranging from the mid- to high-majors.
Roadrunner head coach Nick Wade, who also coached one of the JA45 teams, said Henson’s performance in Florida was noteworthy both on and off the court.
“Travis did very well. He represented our school in great light,” Wade said. “He was incredibly respectful and was a great teammate. He really helped our men’s basketball program, taking that step forward and putting us in the upper echelons of talent in the country.”
Wade also praised Henson for his continued commitment despite missing out on a season in order to get himself in position to graduate.
“Travis responded very well,” Wade said. “He showed up to work every day and worked incredibly hard, and he’s ready to take the next step in his career. Some of the schools showing interest in him are Oregon State University, the University of Buffalo, Stephen F. Austin University, New Mexico State University, California State-Bakersfield, just to name a few. The list just grows every day.
“He’s someone who’s going to be fun to watch this year as long as he continues to work hard.”
The 6’7” wing should provide the ’Runners a valuable asset while taking on a bigger role on the upcoming roster.
“He understands he’s a piece of the puzzle,” Wade said. “As long as he does his job and does the best he can, he should do great things. It will never be about just one player here at Angelina College.
“He’s definitely a big puzzle piece, but he has to work hard to fit and make this team move forward.”
The Roadrunners open their 2019-2020 season in November.
