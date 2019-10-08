The community will have a chance to come together, learn more about local resources and enjoy free prizes at the Senior Lifestyle Expo from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center.
“It’s important for seniors to attend to find out all the great businesses and services we have here in East Texas that are here to serve them,” said Tammy Kedrowicz, advertising director for The Lufkin Daily News. “Whether they need it now or they need it in the future, now is the time to get all of that information you need under one roof.”
Kedrowicz stressed that the expo is not just for senior citizens, but also for their family members and caretakers.
“I just went through this with my mother-in-law,” she said. “You have to deal with hospitals and hospice and insurance and funeral homes. I didn’t know what I was doing. A lot of people just think this is for senior citizens, but the caretakers and family members really need to come, too, to gather valuable information that they’re going to need for their loved ones.”
Vendors like expo co-host CHI St. Luke’s Health-Memorial will be displaying items like the new Watchman implant that helps reduce the risk of stroke.
Marketing director Tina Alexander-Sellers said the hospital has been a part of the expo for many years.
“Education is a vital part of CHI St. Luke’s Health’s mission,” she said. “Locally, we have a Community Outreach team that spends hundreds of hours each year providing education that hopefully will inspire, encourage, motivate and help equip the people in our community to take control of their own health before they face a challenge or crisis or other life-changing event.
“Senior Lifestyle Expo is an excellent opportunity for vendors to come together at one central location to give such education and information. We want to help keep our seniors healthy, active and involved in our community, and that’s why CHI St. Luke’s Health-Memorial supports Senior Lifestyle Expo.”
Access 2 Mobility, Gipson Funeral Home, Dr. Brian Humphreys and Dr. Gia Marotta, the East Texas Cancer Alliance of Hope, Smoothie King, Soundworks Lufkin, Tomé Catering and more will be on site with information and free giveaways.
Visiting Angels is one of the vendors that will be attending the expo. Marketing director Dianna Nutt said they want to do their part to educate and welcome seniors.
“We want to let seniors know that we are here and answer any questions,” Nutt said. “A lot of them only know us by our commercial, so this just puts a face to the name.”
The goal of Visiting Angels is to keep Deep East Texas seniors at home, helping with daily living activities like bathing, dressing, light housekeeping, transportation, medication reminders, walking assistance and more.
“We come whenever there is a need for us,” she said. “Sometimes they just use us for companionship, and sometimes they use us for a couple of weeks as they’re coming out of rehab until they’re 100%. They can call us up for whatever they need. It doesn’t always have to be a medical need.”
The Gutter Guys will be entering into its third year with the expo. Operations manager Matthew Bradford said they often serve seniors and offer a 10% senior discount.
“Coming with age, the continuing loss of or lessened mobility makes getting up ladders onto the roof a bit more of a challenge,” he said. “We offer cleanups and guards on gutters. Some of those things have added value when it comes to peace of mind.”
The expo is free to the public.
