Nick Harvey Lowery is wanted in Angelina County for burglary of a habitation, and he’s avoided apprehension since June.
Crime Stoppers has cash available to reward the anonymous tip that helps officers locate Lowery and, with the entire Crime Stoppers process being anonymous, you can tip without anyone knowing you did.
Lowery was the subject of an investigation by the Angelina County Pct. 2 Constable’s Office into the burglary of a residence on Burgess Road, off FM 2497. Constable Trae Trevathan said he was able to recover some of the property Lowery stole from the residence but, since obtaining the arrest warrant, Lowery has disappeared. Crime Stoppers knows no one can truly disappear these days and that someone will report his current location for a chance at a reward.
Lowery has multiple prior arrests for offenses ranging from public intoxication to narcotics possession, according to jail records. Records from a May 2019 arrest show Lowery is a 45-year-old white male from Lufkin who stands 5-foot-9, weighs 175 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.
The listed warrant information was correct when published but might change before being read. Warrants must be verified before arrest. Never attempt to apprehend any suspect yourself; doing so may be dangerous and Crime Stoppers will not pay a reward to anyone involved in such action.
If you know the current location of Lowery, submit a tip at 639TIPS.com or call 639-TIPS. Tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and an anonymous tip that leads to an arrest might be eligible for a reward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.