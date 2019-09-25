Lufkin Police have charged a juvenile in the assault of Detective Ronald Stubblefield.
Since that person is a minor, police cannot release his or her name. The charges include felony aggravated assault of a public servant and evading detention. The case will be handled by the juvenile justice system.
Stubblefield was off duty working security at Lufkin Cinemark when the assault occurred. Theater staff had asked Stubblefield to ask a group of about 20 people to leave the movie “Downton Abbey” because they were recording the movie and being disruptive, a release from the Lufkin Police Department states.
As he was approaching the group, a man described as a younger black male, 5-foot-9 to 5-foot-10 with a thin build and wearing a white hoodie, bumped into the officer. A confrontation then occurred, and Stubblefield was assaulted and forced to the ground where he broke his arm near the elbow.
The man fled the scene afterward.
Stubblefield went to a local hospital and then transferred to an out-of-town hospital Monday morning for surgery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.