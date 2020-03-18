A 70-year-old Lufkin man was released from quarantine at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial-Lufkin on Wednesday after being held for several days in near-total isolation while waiting for COVID-19 test results.
Chuck Less felt terrible, so he and his wife went to the CHI-based Emergency Room near Walmart and Sam's Club. Because of his travel history and travel companion, the doctors at the ER believed he had coronavirus.
He was deemed high risk, and he and his wife were quarantined while the hospital attempted to clear space for him.
For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
Less works for an Italian-based company and was traveling across the United States and into Canada while concerns grew over the coronavirus. He attended an international conference with many European attendees and one of his Italian business associates at the end of February.
After the conference, Less and his companion traveled for a few weeks on a tour that included Cincinnati, Toronto and Newark. The pair canceled Toronto because they were worried the Italian associate wouldn’t be able to get back into the U.S., Less said.
As they went to Cincinnati, Less wasn’t feeling well and he went to a doctor, where they diagnosed him with Type-A flu. He stayed in Cincinnati for a few days before receiving the OK to fly to Houston.
It didn’t take long for him to begin feeling bad after getting back into town, he said.
“Even though I’d been diagnosed with the flu a week ago, I was high risk and I might have coronavirus. I met all the categories,” Less said. “So they decided to put me in the hospital, but the first thing seemed to be a big awakening because they couldn’t figure out where to put me.”
Less and his wife sat in a room at the ER for 12 hours, he said. They first arrived at 5 p.m. and he was transported to the hospital at 5 a.m. the next morning. His wife was then allowed to go home and was asked to self-quarantine while they waited for Less’ test results to return.
“We waited in the St. Luke’s facility for 12 hours,” he said. “There was no dinner — no food. Nowhere to sit. We didn’t expect to wait all night.
“As they were treating me, they discovered I had pneumonia. They thought I may still have coronavirus. They saw no signs of the flu after their test, but then they re-tested and found the flu. But they still thought I’d have coronavirus.”
Each of his children, none of whom live in Lufkin, were asked to quarantine themselves. One of his daughters who lives in Columbus, Ohio, was able to be tested and her test returned as a negative the next day, he said.
Less was told his test would take three to five days to get back to him, but until then he was isolated. The only people able to see him were his two doctors and two nurses, he said.
Each was wrapped up tight and had large goggles covering their faces, so he never actually got to see their faces, he said. They all offered the best care they could, but he believed the hospital was hindered because of the unique situation.
At one point, two days into his isolation, Less asked a nurse if he could shower. The room he was put in didn’t have a shower, and they couldn’t take him elsewhere because of his situation, so the nurse brought him some clean towels so he could clean himself up that way, he said.
Many of his international or long-distance friends have waited for his test results with bated breath, especially those he came into contact with in the last few weeks, he said. His Italian friend made it home safe with little to no incident, and other than dealing with the quarantine is doing well.
Less is now worried about keeping himself safe from catching COVID-19 as he is released from isolation.
“I still have a cough and I’m weak,” he said. “I have to be careful now so I don’t catch the coronavirus. I would be in bad shape if I got it, so I’ll go home and quarantine myself.”
He said he was grateful for the work of the hospital to care for him. He needed treatment for the pneumonia regardless of their concerns over COVID-19, he said.
“I would praise Wendy (his nurse) and the hospital and doctors,” he said. “I don’t know their names but they all worked hard and did a good job. The hospital was spotlessly clean. I’ve been in some really bad ones. This one is clean, well-run and full of good people.”
