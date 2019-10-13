FRISCO — In a release issued last week the SFA Lumberjacks were picked fourth in the 2019-20 Southland Conference Men’s Basketball Preseason Poll. SFA picked up one of the 22 available first-place votes, making it one of five schools from the 13-team league to secure at least one first-place tally.
The majority of the first-place votes went to preseason favorite New Orleans, who topped the list with 270 total points. Sam Houston State, the defending Southland regular season champions, secured seven first-place votes and were picked second with 251 points. Rounding out the top three was the league’s 2019 NCAA Tournament representative Abilene Christian, who amassed 220 points.
Following SFA were Central Arkansas (four first-place votes, 180 total points) in fifth place and Lamar (one first-place vote and 163 total points) in sixth place in the poll.
The 2018-19 season saw the ’Jacks post a 14-16 overall record, which included a 7-11 showing in Southland Conference action. That record produced a ninth-place finish for SFA, missing the cut for the Southland Conference Tournament.
In a little less than a month, the ’Jacks will return to the court to begin their 2019-20 campaign.
SFA opens the season with four consecutive games inside William R. Johnson Coliseum. That stretch begins with a season-opening showdown against LeTourneau at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 6.
Ladyjacks picked second in Southland — The Ladyjacks were picked to finish second in 2019-20 in the Southland Conference Preseason Poll. SFA received a total of 255 points and nine out of a possible 26 first-place votes. The poll was voted on by head coaches and sports information directors from each of the conference’s 13 member schools, with voting for one’s own team not permitted.
The poll release marks the second straight season in which the Ladyjacks have been tabbed as runners-up in the conference’s preseason poll and comes on the heels of a second-place finish by the ’Jacks in the last two seasons.
Entering the fifth season under head coach Mark Kellogg, the Ladyjacks are poised for yet another successful year in Nacogdoches. Last year, SFA posted a third consecutive 25-win season as well as earning a third consecutive postseason tournament berth.
The ‘Jacks return eight letter winners from last season’s campaign, and welcome a pair of transfers along with three freshman to the fold this year. Five players with starting experience return from last season, including regular starters Stephanie Visscher, Alyssa Mayfield, Marissa Banfield and Riley Harvey.
Despite being tabbed to finish second overall in league play, SFA did not receive any consideration on the Southland’s Preseason All-Conference Teams released on Wednesday as the ten spots were filled by players from ACU, SHSU and Texas A&M-CC.
Finishing slightly ahead of SFA in the poll was Abilene Christian, winners of last season’s conference tournament. The Wildcats received 273 total votes and 14 of the first-place votes. Sam Houston State received 234 votes, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi tallied 229 and Lamar rounded out the top five with 195 total votes.
Central Arkansas was picked to finish sixth with 172 votes, while Nicholls took the seventh spot with 154 votes. New Orleans followed in eighth with 113 votes, followed by McNeese in ninth with 111. Southeastern Louisiana (86), Northwestern State (78), Houston Baptist (73) and UIW (55) rounded out spots 10-13 in the poll.
