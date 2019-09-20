It’s going to be a very busy weekend for both Angelina College soccer teams, with home matches scheduled to take place today through Sunday.
Three of those matches are against conference foes, and each is vital to the teams’ plans for making the post season.
The Roadrunner men, who have struggled the past two matches, face Coastal Bend College at 5 p.m. today. After building continuity in their lineup over the season’s first two weeks, the Roadrunners found themselves shuffling personnel after a rash of nagging injuries.
AC will attempt to bounce back against a Cougar team with which they appear evenly matched. The Cougars have had strikingly similar results with common opponents. Taurayi Tugwete leads the Roadrunners in scoring thus far with three goals on the season.
On Saturday, the Roadrunner women will host No. 9 Navarro College at 2 p.m. The Bulldogs lead Region XIV with a spotless 4-0 record, but the Roadrunner women have put together a two-game winning streak in conference play. Daisy de Boer has scored five goals in her past three matches.
Also on Saturday, the Roadrunner men will host Laredo College at 4 p.m. Both the Roadrunners and Palominos are 1-4 in the conference standings, just two games behind Coastal Bend for the fourth-place spot.
Finally, the Roadrunner women will close out the weekend with Sunday’s non-conference match against Montgomery-Rockville (Maryland). That contest will kick off at 4 p.m.
Because of the recent rash of bad weather, all matches will take place at Abe Martin Stadium on the Lufkin High School campus.
