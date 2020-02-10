Due to a rupture in main line on Scotty Beard Road, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the M&M Water Supply Corp. to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption.
When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the water system officials will notify you that the water is safe for consumption.
If you have any questions concerning this matter, you may contact Billy Walton at 635-8588.
