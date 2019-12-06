A Lufkin teen is being taken to an out-of-town hospital for surgery and is expected to recover, according to Lufkin police media specialist Jessica Pebsworth.
Neighbors in the 400 block of Locke Street reported hearing a fight followed by several shots at about 6:20 p.m., Pebsworth said. Following the shooting, the suspect fled the scene.
Police searched the area behind the Family Dollar Store at 419 N. Timberland Drive near where the shooting occurred and blocked the entrance to Locke from Paul Avenue and Groesbeck Avenue as the investigation continued.
The victim, a 17-year-old man, was taken by private vehicle to a local hospital and is expected to recover from his injuries, according to preliminary hospital reports, Pebworth said.
The scene was still under investigation late Friday.
