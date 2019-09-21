One’s a slob. The other’s a neat freak.
Jam them both together while living inside a small apartment, and one finds a story relatable to any aspect of everyday life, whether it’s marriage or work.
Neil Simon’s “The Odd Couple” remains a timeless classic of both stage and screen, with numerous incarnations offered since the play’s Broadway premiere in 1965.
In October, Angelina College’s Visual and Performing Arts will offer a three-night run of its adaptation of the play set to open on Oct. 10 and closing on Oct. 12. All shows begin at 7:30 p.m. at Temple Theater, and admission is free.
Guest artists David S. Raine and Don Wilson Glenn will play the roles of the slovenly Oscar Madison and neatnik Felix Ungar, respectively. Both actors have been active in theatre for more than three decades. Raine teaches theatre at Stephen F. Austin State University, and Glenn is the executive director of the Angelina Community Theatre in Lufkin.
Other members of the cast include AC students Riley Elledge as Speed, Cody Carter as Murray, Matthew Watts as Roy, Cedric Carson as Vinnie, Cassidy Kelly as Gwendolyn Pigeon and Samantha Johnson as Cecily Pigeon.
Members of the production crew include Kary Raine, AC theatre instructor, as director; Meredith Taylor, AC stage operations manager, as technical director and scenic and lighting designer; Lindsey Dobbins as stage manager; Andrew Reed, AC theatre instructor, as master carpenter; Jamie Hill as sound designer; Tyler Arnold as journeyman; Retha Powers as costumer designer; Cassidy Kelly as costumer assistant; Michele Hill as properties master; Alyssa Moss as A1 sound operator; Tari Dean as light board operator; Alana Meshell as run crew chief; Raquel Rothschild and Matthew Kitchens as run crew; Jonathan Walker as curtain operator; and Henry Tovar as usher.
