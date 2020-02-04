Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week

Broderick Terrel Skillern is wanted in Gregg County and Madison County for multiple felony warrants, and is believed to be in the Lufkin/Angelina County area. Crime Stoppers wants to pay someone a cash reward for telling us where officers can find him.
The Gregg County (Longview area) warrants are for second- and third-degree felony offenses of assault (family violence) involving impeding the breath or circulation of the victims. Madison County (Madisonville area) holds a warrant for Skillern’s arrest for failing to appear in court for possessing a prohibited/deadly weapon in a penal institution.
Broderick Skillern is a 32-year-old black male who is 6-feet tall and weighs approximately 185 pounds. His has numerous face and neck tattoos.
When arrested in Angelina County in December 2017 for evading arrest and several warrants (possessing a deadly weapon, evading arrest, assault and unlawful restraint), he had long, dreadlocks-style hair.
A more recent photo shows him with shorter hair.
The listed warrant information was correct when published but may change before being read. Warrants must be verified before arrest. Do not attempt to apprehend this person yourself; Crime Stoppers will not pay a reward to anyone involved in such action.
If you know the current location of Broderick Terrel Skillern, submit a tip at 639TIPS.com or by calling 639-TIPS.
Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and reward eligible, and information that is already known to law enforcement cannot be rewarded. With Crime Stoppers, the entire process, from tip to reward, is handled without identifying the tipster.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.