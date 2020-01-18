As basketball teams in the Region XIV conference dive into the meat of their season schedules this month, some of those squads are still experiencing some of the ups and downs expected in such a tough league.
Angelina College’s Lady Roadrunners are no exception.
AC’s ladies have experienced the usual roller coaster over the past week, dropping a tough game on the road, winning in blowout fashion at home Saturday against Bossier Parish Community College and falling to Jacksonville College on Tuesday in a wrenching two-point loss.
In Saturday’s win over BPCC, head coach Byron Coleman saw his team’s progress, especially on the defensive end.
“Our transition game was probably as good as we’ve seen all year,” Coleman said. “We were able to spread the floor and get some layups, so I was very pleased with the overall team effort.”
Next up for the Lady Roadrunners is today’s home game against Paris College. The Lady Dragons are one of five teams — along with AC — tied for third place in the conference standings. Scoring leaders for Paris are Nikki Green (15.5 points per game) and Ariel Warren (14.9 ppg).
They’ll match up against a Lady ’Runner defense allowing just 70 points per game — good enough for fourth place in the league in that category. Tyeisha Smith leads AC with 16.7 ppg, with Lovietta Walker adding 15.2 per contest.
Today’s game tips off at 4 p.m. at Shands Gymnasium. Live streaming is available at angelinaathletics.com.
