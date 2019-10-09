The Lufkin Police Department arrested 22-year-old Trace Bentley on felony warrants about 1:40 a.m. Wednesday.
Bentley previously fled from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
At 7:40 p.m. on Tuesday, police received a tip off that Bentley was at a home on Saint Andrews Circle in the Crown Colony subdivision, police spokeswoman Jessica Pebsworth said.
“Officers ordered him to stop, but he refused and drove recklessly down the driveway, hitting several trees,” she said. “He continued up a neighboring driveway where he crashed into a fence.”
Bentley fled into a wooded area behind the subdivision on foot and officers lost sight of him. They found him a little while later, locked in a box-style deer stand with a gun.
“Because Bentley was armed, the Special Response Team was called,” Pebsworth said. “The team set up a command post off FM 58 at a property that backs up to the area where Bentley was hiding.”
Negotiators attempted to talk Bentley out of the deer stand for several hours, but he would not come out. Bentley was taken into custody around 1:40 a.m. after the Special Response Team fired tear gas into the stand.
He had warrants for the possession of a dangerous drug, resisting and evading arrest. More charges are pending, she said.
LPD also released video footage from the scene.
