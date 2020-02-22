The Angelina College Roadrunners’ “next man up” mentality has proven instrumental in building the team’s current 11-game winning streak. The team under second-year head coach Nick Wade has never attempted to rely on a single player to carry the load, preferring to exploit matchups with different rotations.
An example of this occurred in last week’s home win over Lamar State College-Port Arthur, when Cameron Hart finished with 15 points and 13 rebounds, and Gwarren Douglas came off the bench to add another 15 points.
The philosophy has paid big dividends, as the ’Runners (18-8, 13-2) have clinched first place in the Region XIV South Zone with just three games remaining in the regular season.
“It’s great,” Wade said. “We’ve got guys who practice hard, and we’ve been very fortunate to be a team of depth. When your number’s called, you have to be ready.”
Such a luxury will play especially well in the upcoming conference tournament, with the ’Runners able to send guys onto the floor to produce rather than eat minutes allowing starters to rest.
“That’s why we put this team together,” Wade said. “At this juncture, we’re definitely a ‘we before me’ squad, and our job is to make everyone around us better and to do the job at a high level when you hit the floor.”
Having more guys contributing means more reasons for the rest of the squad to celebrate. On one play against the Seahawks, Hart flew in after an AC miss and, with one hand, jammed home a putback dunk, setting off a massive celebration among the guys on the bench.
“This team is a pure joy to coach,” Wade said. “They let us coach them hard, but they have a lot of fun playing basketball and being around each other. There are more than a few times I have to try and not laugh myself, but it’s just a great atmosphere. It’s more of a fraternity here. This is special to them, and their bond, we hope, is something that will be life-long.”
The Roadrunners today will host Jacksonville College in a game scheduled for a 4 p.m. tipoff. The Jaguars (14-11, 7-9) currently are tied for third place in the standings.
Today’s game will be live streamed at angelinaathletics.com. Admission is free.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.