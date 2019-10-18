The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality on Thursday required the M&M Water Supply Corp. to issue a boil water notice to inform customers, individuals or employees that due to conditions that occurred recently in the public water system, the water from this public water system was required to be boiled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes.
The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of today.
Anyone with questions concerning may contact M&M Water Supply, 4616 state Highway 103 east or call 632-8224. Customers with questions also can call Billy Walton at 635-8588.
