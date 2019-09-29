Assumed names filed in the Angelina County Clerk’s Office, from Sep. 16-20

■ Cowboy Construction, 4350 U.S. Highway 59 No. 49, Lufkin, Terry Priest

■ A&M Dance Studio, 1401 E. Denman Ave. Ste. 11, Lufkin, Ana Mijares — assumed name

■ West Texas Furniture, 1401 Sue Drive, Lufkin, Timothy Lupardus

■ Zack Hodges Trucking, 4775 U.S. Highway 69, Lufkin, Zack Hodges

■ El Taquito Mix, 919 Ellis Ave., Lufkin, Francusca Cabos — abandonment

■ La Familia Mexican Restaurant, 919 Ellis Ave., Lufkin, Domingo Olade

■ Heavenly Blessings, PO Box 155201, Lufkin, Azucena Luna — assumed name

■ Melo’s Paint and Body Shop, 3839 state Highway 103 west, Lufkin — assumed name

■ Fearless n Flawless, 1483 Mill Creek Road, Huntington, Amber Herrington — assumed name