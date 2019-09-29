Assumed names filed in the Angelina County Clerk’s Office, from Sep. 16-20
■ Cowboy Construction, 4350 U.S. Highway 59 No. 49, Lufkin, Terry Priest
■ A&M Dance Studio, 1401 E. Denman Ave. Ste. 11, Lufkin, Ana Mijares — assumed name
■ West Texas Furniture, 1401 Sue Drive, Lufkin, Timothy Lupardus
■ Zack Hodges Trucking, 4775 U.S. Highway 69, Lufkin, Zack Hodges
■ El Taquito Mix, 919 Ellis Ave., Lufkin, Francusca Cabos — abandonment
■ La Familia Mexican Restaurant, 919 Ellis Ave., Lufkin, Domingo Olade
■ Heavenly Blessings, PO Box 155201, Lufkin, Azucena Luna — assumed name
■ Melo’s Paint and Body Shop, 3839 state Highway 103 west, Lufkin — assumed name
■ Fearless n Flawless, 1483 Mill Creek Road, Huntington, Amber Herrington — assumed name
