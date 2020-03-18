Angelina County Commissioners have suspended the county’s non-essential employee duties and facilities.
Commissioners approved the motion during an emergency meeting Tuesday afternoon.
“We’re not shutting the whole operation down,” said Greg Harrison, Pct. 1 commissioner. “We’re talking about limiting the amount of people coming through the courthouse.”
Harrison and Pct. 4 Commissioner Bobby Cheshire wanted to make it clear that employees who are not present would still be paid during this time, and it would not encroach upon sick or vacation time.
“It’s not going to cost them sick time, it’s not going to cost them vacation time,” Cheshire said.
“It’s not their fault, the employee’s fault, that this has happened,” Harrison said. “So why would we say, ‘we’re not going pay you?’”
Commissioners made their decision following discussions about the growing concerns surrounding COVID-19.
“This is something everybody is aware of,” Cheshire said. “Every agency around us is taking preemptive action to help curtail and help prevent and circumvent disaster.”
Over the past few weeks, numerous functions, businesses and events have closed or altered their operations in response to the coronavirus. Angelina County has resumed business as usual until now.
“The only agency that hasn’t done anything so far is us,” Cheshire said.
In that time, the county’s courthouse has seen numerous visitors, some from out of town. County Clerk Amy Fincher said one couple from San Antonio stopped by her department to get a birth certificate last Friday.
“Rumor was they were supposed to be in quarantine,” Fincher said.
State District Judge Bob Inselmann spoke about his own decision made earlier Tuesday to slow and cancel operations in the 217th district court for the time being, and encouraged commissioners to act proactively in the wake of the coronavirus.
“We’re here to serve the public, but we’re not here to endanger our staff,” Inselmann said. “We could be carriers. I don’t know. We don’t want to endanger the public. What harm is it to have a break? What harm is it to take off some time?
“This isn’t a vacation. These people, our employees, are not going to be taking a vacation. They should be home and taking care of their family ... You do what you want to do, but you’re not doing the public any service by coming to work and spreading this terrible virus.”
Inselmann said he intends to reevaluate on March 30, a decision the commissioners chose to mirror. Additionally, Inselmann explained essential activities, such as jail calls to have attorneys assigned to those accused of crime, will still operate.
Commissioners chose to have non-essential employees be off until March 31. Department heads and elected officials over employees will determine who is essential during this period. In the meantime, the commissioners intend to meet for its regularly scheduled meeting on March 24, and also will meet on March 30 to determine what to do next regarding county employees and facilities.
Examples of essential facilities that will still operate in this time include the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office, the county’s maintenance department, the airport’s fueling station and the county’s juvenile detention facility.
The commissioners unanimously approved the motion. Judge Don Lymbery was not present during the commissioner’s court.
Additionally, commissioners approved the continued sanitization of the county’s facilities and tabled discussion and action on an emergency declaration for Angelina County declared by Lymbery.
