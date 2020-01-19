With their leading scorer on the bench with an injury, the Angelina College Lady Roadrunners were hoping to find at least one player to help pick up the slack in a key conference matchup against Paris College.
AC found more than enough scoring in Saturday’s 76-61 win over the Lady Dragons at Shands Gymnasium.
Tai Porchia finished with a double-double, leading the Lady ’Runners with 24 points and 13 rebounds. She also added four blocked shots to her stat sheet.
Britney Thompson added 20 points, seven rebounds and three steals; Mycah McDonald finished with 15 points and four steals; and Lovietta Walker added nine points, six assists and three steals in lifting the Lady Roadrunners to a 12-6, 4-3 record.
Paris College got 18 points from Skye Watts and 13 points from Nikki Green.
A glance at the shot chart shows the Lady Roadrunners doing most of their scoring damage in the paint, with the AC defense converting turnovers into transition layups. The team connected on five three pointers — with Thompson dropping in three of those — while relying on the defense to create scoring opportunities.
The Lady Roadrunners extended a one-point second-quarter lead at 24-23 with a 15-2 run, but had to fight off a determined Lady Dragon attack in the third period. Watts hit three pointers on back-to-back Paris possessions to cut the AC lead to two points at 41-39, only to see McDonald and Porchia string together eight straight points to pad the lead for good.
The Lady Roadrunners will host Blinn College at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Shands Gymnasium.
