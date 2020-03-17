With competitions already being suspended until March 29, the University Interscholastic League added to its mandates on Monday afternoon by suspending any practices and workouts conducted outside of the normal school day.
That suspension of activities is also set to go through March 29. At that time, the UIL will reassess the situation.
During that time, schools may not practice and students are not allowed to use the school’s facilities or equipment.
All athletic facilities are to be closed for both school and non-school functions.
The mandate also applies to spring football. In addition, the statement said if spring football is eventually canceled, all schools would be eligible to begin summer practices on Aug. 3 while adding an extra scrimmage.
Soccer has released an updated potential playoff schedule, which would start on April 13 and run through the state championships from April 29 through May 2.
Other sports are using the original playoff schedule with the exception of track and field, which could combine district and area meets in order to meet the deadline.
Schools would still need to readjust their regular season schedules in order to determine district qualifiers for the playoffs. Restrictions on usual weekday game limits would be taken away.
The UIL also announced that it would make any updates in the upcoming weeks.
Saturday was the final day of UIL competition before the suspension went into effect on Monday.
