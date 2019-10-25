Marley was my very first “granddog.”
Yes, I had dogs when I was a kid. Lots of ’em. And when I had my own children, they, too, had dogs.
But Marley was the first dog one of my children acquired after she married. Jaime and Terry adopted Marley — named for Bob Marley, of course — early in their relationship, and that was the first time I realized I had a “granddog.”
Marley was a mixed breed, a rescue Jaime and Terry conducted. Part German Shepherd and part something else, the dog, according to Jaime, looked like a dingo, which was an accurate description. That’s what Jaime called her new adventure partner. “My dingo.” Marley went everywhere they went and did everything they did. She was teaching them all about having another presence along for the ride.
As for my wife and me, having Marley in our lives was just like having a grandkid, although I didn’t realize it at the time. She was a child who didn’t live with me, but acted excited every time my wife and I visited, or vice versa. She, like my grandchildren do now, craved constant attention. She wanted to play every minute I was around her. She loved hearing “Good girl” the same way any kid loves hearing praise.
I didn’t know it then, but Marley was teaching me how to be a grandfather. If she was only going to see me every once in a while, she was going to squeeze those minutes like she did those squeaky toys — as in nonstop. If I was going to do this Pop-Pop thing, she was going to make sure I was properly trained.
When my grandkids finally started arriving, I was ready. Marley had already taught me what I needed to know.
I admit to feeling a little worried when my first grandson arrived. How would Marley, who’d been the “baby” for so long, react to having another being hogging all her time and attention? There are horror stories of family dogs attacking children in their homes. Could Marley ever be one of those?
Nope. She, like so many other dogs I’ve been around, possessed a mother’s instincts. She was gentle around the baby, going so far as to step carefully around or over him when he got underfoot. On my first visit to see the newborn, my daughter tucked him in that night and came into the living room to visit. I noticed Marley wasn’t around to play with me.
We found her curled up under the baby’s crib. I whispered, “Good girl.” She thumped her tail quietly when I entered, as if to “Shhh” me.
With every child born into that same home, Marley has been the Guardian of the Crib.
When the kids grew old enough to play too rough with her, I thought for sure she’d react. Heck, I don’t even comport myself perfectly in those situations.
Marley? She was a better person than I am. When a small, stray hand grabbed an ear or that wagging tail, she simply applied a gentle nip — “No, don’t do that” — to teach the little ones some boundaries.
As soon as my grandson was old enough, his very first chores involved feeding and watering his dog. I was there once when he forgot, and my son-in-law Terry explained to the boy how Marley had to go all day without food or water (she didn’t really; my daughter took care of her) because Atticus hadn’t made her a priority. I still remember Atticus crying while he hugged Marley and apologized. I don’t think she ever missed another meal.
The dog was teaching my grandson all about responsibility and putting others first.
This past Monday, my daughter called to tell me Marley’s health was failing. They were going to have to put her down. Jaime cried. I cried. We talked about our visit two weeks ago, and how glad I was that I’d played with Marley. My wife had pulled the dog into bed with us that night as she did every time we were there. Our last memories of my first granddog were going to be good ones.
And on Tuesday, the vet put an end to Marley’s suffering. Jaime sent me a pic of the kids “loving” Marley goodbye before she had to leave for the vet’s office. Atticus, the oldest at 10 years old, asked if he could go with them. His parents weren’t sure whether that would be such a good idea. The boy’s never experienced such a loss, and his first one was going to be a massive heartbreaker. I’ve handled human funerals far better than I’ve handled my dogs’. I’ve always felt our pets deserved to be here longer. Atticus was in for a world of hurt and didn’t know it yet, but he insisted.
The parents eventually relented, and Atticus accompanied his dog. Marley’s final moments on this planet came with her head in his lap. She showed him how we should love someone until the very last breath.
Later that day, the little family held a funeral for their beloved dog. The kids have never known a moment of their young lives without her. While Terry dug the grave in the backyard, the kids and Jaime created a homemade headstone, and the children handpicked some flowers. They’d all experienced their very first loss together, and Marley was teaching them how to let go.
Now, instead of lying under a crib, Marley will lie under the yard where “her” kids play every single day.
I’ve read a story about a man who declined to enter the gates of heaven because he was told dogs weren’t allowed there. In the story, he simply said he’d rather go wherever the dogs would be. I get that completely.
Whatever awaits us after this life is, from what I’ve been told, supposed to be whatever makes us happiest. If that’s the case, there will have to be dogs and our other pets there. All of the ones I lost as a child, as an adult and as a grandfather. I owe all those animals for teaching me so much, from unconditional love to how to let go.
I sure hope I get to see my granddog again. I have something to tell her.
“Good girl.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.