Merry Christmas, everyone. It’s hard to comprehend that the end of the year is upon us. Several years ago, someone told me that the older you get, the faster the years pass. I laughed and told him that was crazy. Well ... it turns out he was right. Wow.
The Tax Office is pretty much a hopping place these days. And no, we are not dancing around the Christmas tree. We enjoy serving our customers and with people’s moods lightening up, it makes for a very congenial atmosphere. Thank you to our citizens. You are the reason this office exists and we appreciate you.
Last month, I started a series about county government. I told you the basic functions of commissioners’ court, the county judge, county commissioners, tax assessor, county clerk, district clerk, county treasurer and the county auditor.
The county auditor is an appointed position, and she doesn’t have to run for office every four years like the rest of us. The same goes for the elections administrator/voter registrar in our county.
I will start this series with the office of county sheriff. The sheriff serves as a licensed peace office and is responsible for enforcing the criminal laws of the state, manages and operates the county jail, provides security for the courts, serves warrants and civil papers and may serve as tax assessor in counties with less than 18,000 residents.
A justice of the peace hears traffic and other Class C misdemeanor cases punishable by fine only, holds small claims court up to a certain limit, hears landlord and tenant disputes, truancy cases and conduct inquests, and performs magistrate duties.
County constables serve as a licensed peace officer and perform various law enforcement functions, including issuing traffic citations. They serve warrants and civil papers and also serve as bailiff for justice of the peace courts.
The county attorney represents the state in prosecuting misdemeanor criminal cases, provides legal advice to the commissioners’ court and to other elected officials, and represents victims of family violence in protective order proceedings and the state in child abuse and neglect cases.
The district attorney represents the state in prosecuting felony criminal cases, presents cases to the grand jury as well as represents victim of violence in protective orders. He also represents the state in removing children from abusive households.
I hope this gives you a little better understanding of what this county does for you, me and everyone here. I enjoyed looking up this information for all of us.
Heads up, the Tax Office will be closed for Christmas Dec. 23-25.
Again, a very blessed and merry Christmas, and prayers that 2020 is your best year ever. Until next year.
