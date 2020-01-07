Lufkin police arrested a man accused of stealing a package from a neighbor’s doorstep Monday afternoon.
Dominique Douglas, 32, faces a felony charge of theft and remains at the Angelina County Jail at this time. Officers responded to Douglas’ neighbor regarding the theft of Coach shoes in a package on her doorstep, as well as the theft of the camera that captured footage of the theft.
Officers questioned Douglas about the incident, who said he took the package for safekeeping because there were men who walked by and seemed interested in it. He also said he took the camera because it was hanging from the wall and seemed broken.
Douglas gave the package, which he had reportedly opened, to the officers before they took him into custody.
For the full police and incident reports for late Monday and early Tuesday, check back with the Lufkin Daily News on Wednesday.
