East Texas dodged the bullet with Hurricane Barry and the guy on the other end of the phone wanted to make sure I knew.
“Y’all looked kind of silly getting everything ready and then we barely got any rain,” he said.
I had barely said hello when he blurted out the statement that left me unsure how to respond. You see, the older I get, the more I sound like my mother when I open my mouth. She was a very outspoken woman, so I have to be careful. I chose my words carefully and bit my tongue in between them.
“Well, sir, we would rather be prepared than be unprepared,” I replied. I hoped I had made the point appropriately.
I reminded him storms can be unpredictable and it is important that everyone should make a plan in case of emergencies. How making a plan to keep yourself and your loved ones safe sometimes means the difference in life and death in the event of a hurricane or tornado. I sent him here https://www.txdot.gov/inside-txdot/media-center/local-news/lufkin/092-2019.html to find information of how to plan for a storm.
I’m not sure he was convinced because as we ended the conversation he said something like at least getting “stuff” ready gave us something to do.
Barry was not the problem it could have been to East Texas, but the flood and high wind damage for our neighbors in Louisiana was very serious. Thinking back on past storms here in East Texas made me remember just how they feel. You can prepare, but sometimes storm damage deals you more than you planned for.
After I hung up I wondered how things would have turned out if TxDOT had not been prepared for past disasters. I thought back on Hurricane Alicia that blew into the Texas Gulf Coast in August 1983. It was unpredictable but with 115 mph winds, it became a Category 3 hurricane that took 21 lives. It also generated 22 tornadoes as it moved northward. TxDOT was prepared and answered the call to repair and restore the roadways.
We were reminded again with Katrina in 2005 when it blew through New Orleans and Rita that blew through East Texas just a month later. They gave us a two-fisted punch, both with a hurricane and the influx of evacuees. TxDOT was ready and responded immediately.
Fast forward a few years to Hurricane Harvey. It played a deadly game in the Gulf for days before we were sure of its path. It left behind devastation in Houston, Galveston, Rockport and Beaumont and many TxDOT employees were deployed to help our southern districts recover.
So no, we don’t feel silly because Barry didn’t cause widespread damage. The TxDOT mission is to deliver a safe, reliable and integrated transportation system that enables the movement of people and goods, which includes being prepared to respond in the face of disaster. TxDOT was ready days ahead of Barry. TxDOT always stands ready.
They say life turns on a dime and these storms are proof. I’m sure keeping your family safe is your personal mission, so I urge you to make a plan before the next storm. I promise that if you do, you won’t ever feel silly because being prepared is better than being unprepared.
