A tornado watch has been issued for Angelina County and surrounding regions.

The National Weather Service’s Shreveport, Louisiana, office issued the watch about 5:30 p.m. Friday. This warning is valid until 2 a.m. Saturday and includes Angelina County, the surrounding counties, and more areas in the Shreveport, Louisiana, office’s region throughout Louisiana, Arkansas and Oklahoma.

The forecast notes a 100% chance of thunderstorms tonight before 3 a.m. with a low around 52 degrees. A lake wind advisory is also in effect for the area until 6 a.m. Saturday.

Damaging winds are possible in the night with gusts as high as 25 mph. Saturday’s forecast in Angelina County is expected to become sunny as the clouds gradually clear.

A tornado watch means tornadoes are possible in the area, a post from the NWS states. Staying tuned for information and knowing where to go for shelter is advised. A tornado warning means a tornado is happening or imminent, and shelter should be taken immediately.

Check back for more updates on the weather as they develop.

Austin King's email address is austin.king@lufkindailynews.com.

