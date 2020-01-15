A glance at the stat sheet from Angelina College’s win over Trinity Valley Community College on Saturday doesn’t quite tell the whole story.
The numbers show the Roadrunners forced nine Cardinal turnovers and converted those into 15 points.
What the numbers don’t indicate is just how disruptive the ’Runner defense was a whole — all game long. A TVCC team averaging nearly 90 points per game scored just 73 against a swarming AC defensive effort.
“The ironic thing is that if you ask my players about our film sessions yesterday, I was harping on defense,” AC head coach Nick Wade said. “We’re still not executing the way we can to be a good team, but it’s uplifting and exciting to know we can win when we don’t play well.
“There’s still a lot to clean up, but for the first time in a while, we’ve gotten to focus on us. We’ve had a really tough schedule for the past 10 days or so.”
The ’Runners’ success on Saturday led to Wade’s first win over TVCC in his two years as head coach. Gwarren Douglas led the way with 17 points, while Christyon Eugene added 14 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Kyron Gibson played a solid all-around game, scoring 13 points while distributing seven assists.
“Our guys played hard, and they played together, and sometimes those things can get you over some humps as well,” Wade said.
The win also kept the Roadrunners (10-8, 5-2) atop the Region XIV South Zone standings, with a three-game lead over second-place Jacksonville College.
Tonight, AC will host Victoria College, a team still winless (0-11, 0-7) on the season but one Wade knows better than to look past.
“It’s still so early in our conference schedule, we just have to continue being the best version of ourselves we can be,” Wade said. “Victoria’s coach does a good job, and they run some good packages, and we need to be aware of them. But I’m way more concerned about how we execute and how hard we play, along with growing our basketball IQ, over these next six or seven weeks of the season.”
Tonight’s game will tip off at 7 p.m. at Shands Gymnasium. Live streaming is available at angelinaathletics.com.
