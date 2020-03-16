Gov. Greg Abbott has waived state testing requirements for this year’s STAAR exam.
“Your health and safety are top priorities, and the state of Texas will give school districts flexibility to protect and ensure the health of students, faculty and their families,” Abbott said in making the announcement Monday. “We will empower schools to make the best decisions to protect their communities from COVID-19.”
The governor and the Texas Education Agency are working hand-in-hand to ensure schools are able to continue to deliver instruction to students while they are absent or while schools are closed because of COVID-19, coronavirus.
“This includes tailoring instruction for students with special needs so that they have access to the same education as other students in the district,” a press release states. “Governor Abbott will continue to work with the TEA on developing additional methods to ensure that students are learning and ready to succeed at the next grade level.”
The STAAR test would typically provide educators and parents information on whether a student has mastered grade level content, but Abbott is prioritizing health and safety of students, the release states.
The release encouraged superintendents to do the same, saying “their leadership is an important part of our statewide efforts to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 and protect public health.”
