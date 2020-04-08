A two-door, 1996 Chevrolet Tahoe stolen from the driveway of a residence on Zed Creek Road in the Hudson area of Angelina County, and law enforcement officers need help finding the vehicle and identifying the thief.
Crime Stoppers has cash available to reward an anonymous tip that correctly identifies the thief or provides information that helps recover the vehicle.
The Tahoe was stolen the second week of March and Angelina County Sheriff’s Deputies have followed every new lead regarding the its location but they’ve been a step behind the thief each time.
If it’s being driven, it should stand out. The mostly maroon Tahoe is lifted, has oversized, off-road tires, aftermarket rims, and several spots of unfinished body work. It’s unique enough that someone will notice it. If that person submits an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers, they might be able to turn their knowledge into cash.
If you can identify thief, know anything about the other vehicle thefts, or know the location of the stolen Tahoe, submit a tip at 639TIPS.com, use Crime Stoppers’ app (639TIPS.com/app), or call Crime Stoppers at 639-TIPS. Tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and an anonymous, crime-solving tip might be eligible for a reward.
The entire Crime Stoppers process, from tip to reward, is handled without identifying the tipster, but only the first, most accurate, crime-solving tip can be rewarded.
Information already known to law enforcement or provided by a previously received tip cannot be rewarded.
