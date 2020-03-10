Crime Stoppers’ board of directors has approved nearly $10,000 in rewards since Jan. 1, but not every eligible tipster has claimed their money.
For crimes occurring in the counties of Angelina, Houston, Trinity or Tyler, Crime Stoppers accepts tips by telephone (639-TIPS), online (639TIPS.com), and through an app (639TIPS.com/app). A software program assigns each tip a number and password so the tipster’s identity is never known to anyone involved. The tip number and password are the only way for Crime Stoppers to locate a tip and communicate with the Tipster regarding a reward.
Some tipsters never claim their reward because they mistakenly believe Crime Stoppers will contact them, but that is not possible. Crime Stoppers tips truly are anonymous. If you provided information to Crime Stoppers and the information resulted in an arrest, stolen property recovery or drug seizure, follow the instructions you received, visit 639TIPS.com and click “Tip Follow UP,” or use the app.
Anonymity is not Crime Stoppers’ promise — IT IS THE LAW. In Texas, a person, including a law enforcement officer, may commit a crime if the person intentionally or knowingly divulges the identity of a Crime Stoppers Tipster. Crime Stoppers needs the information you have regarding crimes and criminals, not your name.
To further ensure a tipster’s identity is never known, Crime Stoppers pays rewards only for anonymous tips; tipsters who identify themselves are not eligible for payment. You will be anonymous unless YOU tell someone that you submitted a Crime Stoppers Tip.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards in cash but only for anonymous, crime-solving tips submitted directly to Crime Stoppers and that concern information not previously provided to or known by law enforcement. For each crime only the first, most accurate tip can be rewarded.
