Lufkin Police are seeking a warrant for the arrest of Daryus Wooten, 20, as a suspect in a drive-by shooting near Timberland Drive and Kurth Drive Thursday morning.
A woman told police that Wooten swerved at and fired three shots at her and her husband while driving a Mercury Marquis. The couple have had trouble with Wooten in the past, the woman told police.
An uninvolved witness told police that the couple swerved back at Wooten, as well, according to a press release from the department.
The couple pulled off to the side of the street as Wooten drove away, and they called police after driving to their nearby home.
No one was hurt during the incident.
Wooten is not currently in police custody, but the department will obtain a warrant for Wooten's arrest on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, public relations specialist Jessica Pebsworth said.
Officers found three bullet holes in the rear quarter panel/bumper of the couple's vehicle, and shell casings also were recovered from the road where the shooting occurred, the press release said.
