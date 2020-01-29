The victim in Tuesday night’s shooting at Lufkin Middle School is in critical condition in a Houston hospital, according to a Facebook post by Lufkin Police and Fire.
La’Patrick Wright, 17, of Nacogdoches was with a friend in front of school near the horseshoe drive when two men approached them. A brief exchange led to at least four shots, the post said.
Lufkin officers who were working as security at the Lufkin-Nacogdoches basketball game ran to the scene when they heard shots, the post said. They called dispatch at 8:30 p.m.
Police do not believe the shooting had anything to do with the school rivalry, according to the Facebook post.
After being stabilized at a local hospital, Wright was flown to Houston.
The two men are still at large. Police are asking for anyone with information to call the department at 633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 639-TIPS if they wish to remain anonymous.
The men fled the scene, running down East Denman Avenue toward Martha Street, according to police. Wright’s friend said they were two black males, one wearing a dark hoodie and the other wearing light blue pants with a stripe.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.