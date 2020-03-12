AC cancels classes until March 23
Angelina College has canceled in-person classes until March 23. At this time, the college’s plan is to open up the campus to students on that date, but they are monitoring the situation closely. The campus will remain open, and all faculty, staff and other personnel will conduct further training on how to operate moving forward.
AC basketball's NJCAA tournament appearance postponed
The Angelina College Roadrunners entered the National Junior College Athletic Association Division I men’s basketball tournament as the 20th seed among 24 teams competing and were set to face No. 13 seed Western Wyoming Community College Monday night in Hutchinson, Kansas. The NJCAA has now rescheduled its Division I and II men’s and women’s tournaments for a tentative start day of April 20.
SFA to go online only until April 6
Stephen F. Austin State University’s spring break will be extended through March 17 for students. On March 18, classes will resume in online-only or other distance-education formats until April 6. Staff will report as normal on March 16 unless told otherwise. Students are asked to stay off-campus until in-person classes resume. Athletes will receive additional information from the school’s athletic department and their coaches.
The remainder of the Southland Conference basketball tournament has been canceled and all spring sports are suspended through March 30. The NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments also have been canceled in response to virus concerns.
Performance canceled
A performance by Doolin’ scheduled for March 21 at The Pines Theater has been canceled The Arts Alliance hopes to reschedule the group, France’s premier Celtic band, at an as-yet-to-be-determined later date.
No photo sessions
Lufkin Mall canceled all Easter Bunny photo sessions as of the close of business Thursday as a health precaution for mall staff and customers.
