With just under a month remaining in the regular season, both Angelina College basketball teams are gearing up for a stretch run they hope will result in a conference tournament appearance. The Roadrunners are in a solid spot, holding down first place in the Region XIV South Zone and riding a six-game winning streak.
The Lady Roadrunners, on the other hand, have experienced a slight bump in the road, dropping their past two games — the only time all season the Lady ’Runners have dropped consecutive games.
Head coach Byron Coleman said the keys to getting back to the win column are having some banged-up players back to 100% and bigger contributions from the team’s veterans.
“The first thing we need to get back on track is to get healthy,” Coleman said. “Tyeisha Smith (the team’s leading scorer) has missed some games and may need to miss a few more.
“But right now we’re leaning on our sophomore leadership. Simran Mayfield and Britney Thompson have been here before, and they’re trying to step up. The main thing is everyone is still positive and understanding there’s nothing we can do about the past. We just have to keep pushing on.”
AC’s ladies (12-8, 4-5) will host Kilgore College (16-5, 5-4) today. The Lady Roadrunners beat the Rangers an 81-80 in a double-overtime thriller back on Dec. 4, and Coleman thinks his group matches up well with the Lady Rangers.
“We’ll have to replace some scoring with Tyeisha out, but we’ve got some kids coming off the bench who are starting to play more minutes,” Coleman said. “We’ll prepare a gameplan and see what happens.”
The Roadrunners seemingly are in a great spot standings-wise, sitting at 14-8, 9-2. But head coach Nick Wade won’t let his guys get too comfortable — not with so much season remaining, and certainly not while trying to keep a bigger picture in mind.
“Our entire schedule was made to force us to pull out games like this,” Wade said. “We understand how tough Region XIV is.
“But we talk about our mission, and we’re not going to run from that mission. We know that every game, every practice, everything we’re doing at this moment is preparing us for that. The guys are starting to mature as a team as well. They know what we expect of them, and they’re doing the little things and holding each other accountable.”
Today, the ’Runners face a Buccaneer squad Wade calls “a really big team.”
“They have some extraordinary size, not only in junior college, but any level in the NCAA,” Wade said. “We’ll have to be ready to fight, and we’ll have to be ready to rebound at a high level.”
Today’s doubleheader at Shands Gymnasium tips off with the women at 2 p.m., and the men will follow at 4 p.m. Both games will be live streamed at angelinaathletics.com.
