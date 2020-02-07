Man, negativity is just so heavy.
You know what I mean. Spend enough time around any form of negativity, and it’s like we’re collecting lead weights when we’d normally collect lint balls. Deal with enough of negative stuff, and by the end of the day we’re staggering through the door looking like a dump truck dragging a full load.
A whole lot of negativity is unavoidable. We can’t exactly lock ourselves away from the rest of the world, no matter how many times we’re convinced complete solitude would serve as a cure. Nor can we just walk around with our hands over our eyes, our ears and our mouths like those three wise monkeys from the old Japanese maxim. We’ve only got two hands to cover all those areas. And negativity is gonna find its way in somewhere, right? It’s pretty stubborn.
Making it harder for us to block out all of it is the countless ways the stuff comes at us. If we tried to fend off every bit of it with just our hands, we’d walk around looking as if we just walked into a whole nest of yellow jackets. We’d be swatting and slapping, and we’d still suffer the stings.
We can’t duck all of it. But we can sure eliminate a lot of it.
We don’t have to watch anything we don’t want to see.
Just yesterday, I stood in line waiting for the lady to make my sandwich when I heard the person in front of me and the person behind me volleying a full list of complaints. Their gripes ranged from their kids acting up to their jobs sucking the life from them all the way to the half time performance during the recent Super Bowl.
They really, really had a lot to say about the Super Bowl performance. None of what they uttered was complimentary.
Trashy. Unnecessary. Inappropriate for children.
I saw the show. Two Latina performers known for their risqué moves and attire (or lack thereof).
Oooooo, scandalous.
Since I was stuck in the middle of the two speakers, I couldn’t avoid the conversation.
They, however, could have avoided the performance. I’m betting their TV remote has some of the same buttons as mine: An on/off button and some numbers allowing me to switch to a different channel if I don’t like what I’m seeing.
That, to me, is an instance of avoidable negativity. Don’t like what you’re seeing on TV, Stallard? What are you gonna do? Cover your eyes?
Nope. Turn it off or change the channel. Don’t watch it.
It’s not just TV. The danged internet — and especially social media — spends 24/7 trying to jam me up with negative vibes. Lord, the stuff we can find there. It’s enough to send a sane person into fits of rage ... if he or she keeps looking.
My solution? I stop looking. I don’t cover my eyes and block my view of everything just for the sake of blocking out part of it. I either put away the device or find something else to view.
I have satellite radio in my truck. Got plenty of channels to surf, and not all of them are my type of music. Occasionally, I’ll hear something making me feel as if my ears are gonna bleed. I can sit there gritting my teeth and covering my ears until it’s over ...
... or I can find another station.
What if what I’m hearing isn’t on a radio but out in public? I’ve heard some pretty awful conversations around me while doing whatever I was doing. I wanted to cover their mouths more than I wanted to cover my ears, but there’s probably a law against such actions.
Instead, I tuned ’em out and went on about my happy way.
And after all we see and hear, just have to respond, don’t we? Any post on social media we find offensive — or, more likely, opposite of our own opinion — means we have to stop what we’re doing to say something. Anyone who doesn’t respond faces substantial fines and/or imprisonment, right?
Nope. Just because they’re speaking evil doesn’t mean I have to do the same. My favorite response to some of those things is no response at all. I’ve fallen into the argument rabbit hole before, and trust me, it leads nowhere and lasts forever. What purpose did my reply serve other than setting off another round of replies? I got my own stuff to do all day, and coming up with constant rebuttals is time-consuming and exhausting. And, in most cases, pointless.
My hands stay busy. I’ve got no time to use ’em covering my big mouth.
Yup, there’s plenty of negativity to go around.
Thankfully, we have at our disposal the means to handle it, and I don’t mean using our hands to cover our eyes, ears or mouths.
It’s my brain, so I get to choose what I put in it. I can ignore whatever I want to ignore.
Over the years, I’ve found methods to fend off negativity, and I’ve gotten hooked on happy.
If it’s all the same to the negative crowd, I’d really like to keep it that way.
