Kindergarteners filled the small stage at Herty Primary School for their first performance in the Christmas sing-along.
Parents excitedly pointed out their kids and videoed as they sang songs like “Nice Not Naughty” and “What’s in that Stocking” complete with hand motions and costumes of shepherds and elves.
Six-year-old Shaeden Crockett said he enjoyed the program a lot, even though they had to practice a lot. Five-year-old Acelyn Kirksey said the singing was the best part.
“I loved the first song and the dancing,” Acelyn said.
“I loved singing and waving at my mom and my sister and my other sister,” 5-year-old Jaxon Mason said. “I felt 100 good.”
Principal Jill Riggs said this performance is special because it is the kindergarteners’ first time to be in the spotlight and shine.
“They just get up in front of their parents, and they shine,” Riggs said. “We have a few who are kind of scared, but the majority of them get up here and just shine.”
Music teacher Whitney Hogue said these performances eventually develop into skills like public speaking and communication.
“They get used to being in front of people and strangers who are not all their family, and it eventually leads to them being able to do more performance,” Hogue said.
It also marks fun Christmas activities that Hogue said she really enjoys like the excitement of finding Melody the elf. Today, she was in the basketball goal in the gym as the students sang.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.