Editor’s note: The Lufkin Daily News reserves the right to edit submissions as needed. The deadline for submissions for Saturday is noon Thursday. Submissions will not be printed more than two weeks before the date of the event.
Send submissions to news@lufkindailynews.com or call 631-2618 for more information. Church news is for events only. To print a regular church schedule in the East Texas Faith Directory, call the advertising department at 631-2673.
Angel of Joy ELCA Lutheran. All services have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. An announcement will be made when services resume. Find us on Facebook, Instagram and the web. Church office: 632-4777.
Beulah Congregational Methodist. In-person services on Sunday with pastor Austin Busey. Sunday school at 10 a.m., worship service at 11 a.m.
First Baptist Church Lufkin. Mother’s Day worship online at 10:30 a.m.. Services are streamed on Vimeo and Facebook. Visit fbclufkin.org/worshiponline for more information. Church website: fbclufkin.org.
Little Flock Baptist. Mother’s Day Worship Service at 9:45 a.m. Pastor Ken Donaghue will preach “Behold, The Mother of Jesus Stood Without.’’ All ladies will be honored. Social distancing will be practiced and temperatures will be taken at the door to help assure safety. 2769 FM 1475. For more info: 404-9895.
Timber Creek. GriefShare seminars. GriefShare is a 13-week support group/seminar for adults who have experienced the death of a loved one.
Our groups have now gone online, and they are super easy to do.
Please go to griefshare.org to register for a group, and instructions will be emailed to you. You may also contact Karen Norton at karen@lufkin.org for more information.
Timberland Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. Services are suspended until further notice due to coronavirus pandemic precautions.
