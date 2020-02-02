We are at the beginning of the shortest month of the calendar year, but for the children of the African diaspora, we cherish this month with pride because we are moving with a sturdy pace toward equality in a land which, without our ancestors, would not have been this “shining star on the hill.”
We share our ancestors with all of America. For many of them, they did not choose to come to this land. They were kings and queens in their homeland, Africa, but were pulled from their royalty and made to be servants to people less educated, less poised and less skilled.
There were others who sailed the oceans as explorers with the Spanish explorers. Had it not been for Matthew Hensen, Peary probably would not have found the North Pole.
Children of the African diaspora are to blame for not passing on this history of our people. Once upon a time in the black segregated schools, we may not have been given our fair share of the tax dollars to fund our schools, to be provided new books without being required to accept the used books, or even attend Texas A&M, but we were taught pride.
It puzzles me on how we were so easily led to believe, with integration, that our ancestors contributed little to this America, and if they did, others were more enlightened to tell our story than we ourselves. What other culture that has prospered has allowed others to tell our story?
On Feb. 29, the Lufkin Chapter of Top Ladies of Distinction and the city of Lufkin will sponsor our first Black History Bowl.
This is a competitive event. Teams of middle school and high school students will compete on their knowledge of black history. Thank you to Superintendent Lynn Torres for being supportive of this event by encouraging teams from our schools in Lufkin ISD.
Teams from organizations, churches, clubs, etc., are welcome to participate, they just have to be middle school- and high school-age.
There are so many inventions that would not have been or may have been postponed were it not for those brilliant minds snatched from Africa.
All the people of America have a role to play in uplifting those that made this nation great. This month, February, the shortest month of the year, we celebrate just a few of the contributions of the children of the African diaspora.
There are so many names that we do not know but their spirit is exalted. So much of the history of our ancestors has been lost, stolen or destroyed. Join with us to celebrate American history — for black history is everyone’s history.
