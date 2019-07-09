A heat advisory is in effect for Angelina County through Wednesday night.
The National Weather Service’s Shreveport, Louisiana, office, which covers Angelina County, issued the advisory Monday afternoon. The advisory will be in effect from 10 a.m. today to 7 p.m. Wednesday.
“A ridge of high pressure will remain anchored across the Southern Plains and Lower Mississippi Valley through at least the middle part of this week. Afternoon high temperatures will likely reach the middle to upper 90s area wide through at least Wednesday,” the advisory states. “This combined with high humidity values will result in afternoon Heat Indices ranging from near 105 to near 110 degrees. Heat indices during the overnight hours will likely only fall to near 80 degrees.”
Those who work or spend time outside are advised to take precaution and to know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion or stroke. Light and loose clothing is a necessity, as is drinking water.
Today’s forecast is mostly sunny and hot with a high near 96 and heat index values as high as 105 in the day. The forecast is partly cloudy at night with a low around 75. Wednesday’s forecast has a high near 96 with a low around 77.
The hot weather could give way to storms, a hazardous weather outlook published by the National Weather Service notes.
“A mostly dry forecast is in place, although an isolated thunderstorm cannot be ruled out for portions of the region through Friday,” the outlook states. “The primary threats with any storms will be cloud to ground lightning, gusty winds and brief heavy downpours. This weekend, thunderstorms could potentially bring prolonged heavier rain and an increased potential for flooding depending on the track of a possible tropical system in the northern Gulf of Mexico.”
Thursday’s forecast has a 30% chance of thunderstorms in the day with a high near 95 and a low around 75. Friday has a 30% chance during the day and 20% in the night with a high near 95 and a low around 75 as well. Showers and thunderstorms are more likely Saturday, with a 70% chance in the day and 80% in the night. The high Saturday is 92 and the low is around 74. Finally, Sunday’s chance of showers and thunderstorms is 80% with a high near 90.
