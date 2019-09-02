Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week

Counterfeit money has existed since coins and paper currency came into use. These days, the issue is exacerbated by the availability of movie prop money but addressing it is not an insurmountable task.
While fake money is readily available, it’s not difficult to spot. Most bills sold online are clearly marked with statements like “MOTION PICTURE USE ONLY,” “TOY MONEY” or “COPY,” and they don’t feel like genuine U.S. currency. Those passing the funny money rely on distracting the receiver, so we can combat the problem in our communities by slowing down and paying attention when handling money.
Counterfeit-detecting pens are not effective; they can return false positives and be fooled. Ultraviolet detection devices are a better tool, but the best, and cheapest, option is to educate people who handle money. By properly training and equipping employees, businesses can stop counterfeiters in their tracks.
The anti-counterfeiting features of U.S. currency are not a mystery; the Secret Service has an entire website dedicated to the security and design features of genuine currency.
Detecting a fake is only a matter of knowing what to look for and taking your time.
Everything you need to know to spot counterfeit currency can be found at uscurrency.gov.
If you encounter bogus money, immediately stop the transaction, hold onto your money, and contact law enforcement.
If you know anyone involved in passing counterfeit money, you might be able to turn your knowledge into cash, genuine U.S. currency, by submitting a Crime Stoppers tip at 639TIPS.com. Tips directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and an anonymous tip that leads to an arrest might be eligible for a reward.
